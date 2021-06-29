Bangladesh ICT Competition moves to second round with 127 Contestants

Bangladesh ICT competition, driven by Huawei and Bangladesh computer council, is going to step into the second round this week. The top 127 students from the country will take part in this round for the next 15 days.

Almost one thousand 4th year students from around thirty universities of Bangladesh took part in the competition's first round which started in January of this year. In these six months, students have gone through different online trainings on a designated web portal of the global ICT leader Huawei and appeared for a test to qualify for the second round.

And now, 127 students, selected based on their consistency with training and exam results of 1st round, are going to take part in the second round. In this round, students will take 15 days of online courses from HCIA (Huawei Certified ICT Associate), and later, they have to take part in an examination to qualify for the third round.

Zhang Zhengjun, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited shared, "We all know that the future will rely on digital platforms to maintain its growth and sustainability. The sole focus of the Bangladesh ICT competition is to fortify the digital backbone of Bangladesh by helping to cultivate the local ICT talents from the brilliant youths. Huawei is working in Bangladesh for Bangladesh. That's why we feel so proud when can we something with greater impact for this country."

The third and final round of the competition will be the national final. Particular students from the second round will form teams, consist of three students & one faculty, from every participant university. Instructors from Huawei headquarter will provide training to the contestants who, in the end, need to pass a simulation test. The top 3 teams will be announced as winners.

In addition to the laptops or Huawei mobile, Huawei smartwatch, or smart band as prizes, the champion team will take part in the Huawei ICT Competition regional final and global final competition. If the COVID 19 situation improves, they will also visit Huawei Headquarters in Shenzhen, China. They can also get a chance to work with Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited in the future.

The competition is considered in two parts, termed 'Practical Competition' and 'Theory Competition.' These will comprehend both the basic theoretical understanding and hands-on practical ability to assess innovative technology application and program design capabilities. This year, the competition will cover network switching and routing technical areas. And going further the new technology such as Big Data, AI, and cloud (Artificial Intelligence) will be introduced.

'Bangladesh ICT Competition 2021' is the first of the four distinct programs ('Bangladesh ICT Competition 2021', 'ICT Joint Innovation Center,' 'Huawei ICT Academy,' and 'Curating Bangladeshi Startups') that are going to be organized chiefly by Huawei to promote ICT talent and innovation in Bangladesh.

Huawei and BUET have signed an MoU for establishing the first ICT academy in the country. The set-up works are going on for the project which will be inaugurated soon.