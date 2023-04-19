Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation appoints Ziauddin Adil as advisor

Corporates

Press Release
19 April, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 08:10 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation appoints Ziauddin Adil as advisor

Press Release
19 April, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 08:10 pm
Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation appoints Ziauddin Adil as advisor

Ziauddin Adil, consul, Bangladesh Consulate, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the chairman of Top of Mind group, have been appointed as an advisor to Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation (BHRF), one of the largest humanitarian organizations in Bangladesh.

The other members of the advisory committee of BHRF are - Sufi Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, prominent industrialist, philanthropist and chairman of PHP family; Rajeeb Samdani, prominent industrialist, former secretary general of BHRF and managing director of Golden Harvest, and Nadia Samdani, prominent female entrepreneur, and chairman of Golden Harvest, Arts Center.

The new eight-member Board of Trustees or Executive Committee of BHRF has also been announced recently.

Alena Khan and Zia Habib Ahasan has been appointed as the Chairperson and Secretary General of the new committee respectively. Other members of the committee are – prominent tax and company expert Md Omar Faruq - Director (Finance), Rotarian M Rakib Sardar - Director (organizing), prominent female entrepreneur Lioness Salma Adil - Director, former founder of Student Council Advocate Angshu Asif Pial - Director, Advocate Lion Syed Mohammad Haroon-Director, The Network for International Law Students (Bangladesh Chapter) Secretary General Fatima Zahra Ahasan Raisa - Member, among others.

While announcing the new executive council, the chairperson, directors and board members of the organization hoped that BHRF will play a key role in preventing all forms of harassment, discrimination, abuse of power and illegal activities to uphold good governance, human rights and rule of law in the country.

BHRF is a non-political and non-profit private development organization working to build a prosperous Bangladesh through the participation of people from all walks of life. The organization has four functional divisions – legal Affairs, investigation, training & documentation, and media & advocacy. Besides, the organization has its own archive cell to collect information on human rights issues and sensitive incidents.

Ziauddin Adil, BHRF's new advisor member, is a well-known figure in the corporate communications sector of the country. In recognition of his special contribution to the industry, he received the "Person of the Year" award in 2019 from the Singapore-based news agency Asia One.

 

 

 

 

Bangladesh Human Rights Commission (BHRC) / appointment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

5h | Pursuit
Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

9h | Pursuit
Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

1d | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

3h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

4h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

6h | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee