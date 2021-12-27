Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei organises webinar on issues related to migrant workers

A webinar titled "Issues Related to Migrant Workers in Brunei" was organised by the Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei Darussalam on Monday (27 December).

To elucidate the issue of migrant workers from Bangladesh working in Brunei, experts and analysts from Bangladesh and Brunei joined the webinar and shared their experience, expertise and policy recommendations on the issue.

Organised and hosted by the Bangladesh High Commissioner, Nahida Rahman Shumona, the event was moderated by Counsellor (Labour) Jelal Hossain and head of chancery, reads a press release.

Mahjabeen Khaled, secretary general, Parliamentarians' Caucus on Migration & Development, Bangladesh national parliament graced the occasion as the guest of Honour.

She highlighted the conditions and incentives which drive the migrant workers to come and work in Brunei Darussalam. She touched upon the history of the formation of Parliamentarians' Caucus on Migration & Development. She also talked about budget shortage, policy loopholes, and the problems of going through middlemen.

Apart from her, Bangladesh was represented by Md Mazadul Hoque, economic affairs analyst, and Aminul Haque, migration activist.

On the other hand, Yusuf Halim, legal expert on migration affairs, Abdul Haziq Rudiman, Yong Hong Jun, and Nurul Amalina Shakinah Binti Haji Jainal spoke on behalf of Brunei.

Mahjabeen Khaled, Nurul Amalina Shakinah Binti Haji Jainal, social media and outreach programme assistant of Bangladesh High Commission delivered a presentation on "Relevant Labour Laws of Brunei".

Acknowledging the trials and tribulations of the lives of migrant workers, Yusuf Halim expounded his views on the legal dimension of the problems faced by migrant workers.

He identified the lack of proper language and communication skills, and the over-reliance on authorities as two major problems suffered by the Bangladeshi workers.

Md Mazadul Hoque gave a brief account of the labour market of Brunei and the history and present status of Bangladesh's migrant workers in Brunei. He also put forward some policy recommendations.

Aminul Haque focused on the welfare of migrant workers in Brunei and stressed the need for their proper reintegration into the society once they return to Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh high commissioner underscored the necessity and importance of addressing the migrant workers' issue.She proudly conveyed that all the Bangladeshi workers had been vaccinated. She also informed about her own initiative of developing a database of all migrant workers in Brunei, which is progressing slowly and steadily.

The High Commissioner expressed her steadfast support and commitment towards improving the conditions of the Bangladeshi workers in Brunei who have learned to live with weal and woe.