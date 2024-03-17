Bangladesh High Commission in Australia celebrates Bangabandhu's birth anniversary and National Children's Day

17 March, 2024, 11:20 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh High Commission in Australia commemorated the birth anniversary of the nation's founding father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and National Children's Day with fervour, hosting a series of events.

Among these was a drawing and writing competition held for children and adolescents from various states of Australia.

Ambassador M Allama Siddiqui presided over the ceremony, which included a cake-cutting ritual and the distribution of prizes to the young participants.

During the event, discussions centred on the profound impact of Bangabandhu's vision and struggles, emphasising his pivotal role in shaping Bangladesh into an independent and sovereign nation.

Ambassador Siddiqui highlighted Bangabandhu's unwavering commitment to the Bengali language, culture, and the welfare of the Bangladeshi people, stressing the importance of preserving and promoting these aspects of national identity.

The occasion also featured prayers for Bangabandhu's soul and the continued progress of Bangladesh, with speeches delivered by dignitaries including the president, prime minister, and foreign minister.

Before the speeches, Ambassador Siddiqui hoisted the national flag, symbolising the enduring spirit of the Bangladeshi people.

The event attracted participation from Bangladeshi expatriates, as well as officials, employees of the Bangladesh High Commission, and their families.

