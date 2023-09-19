Bangladesh Government Joint Secretary Masudul Haque selected for the 'Climate Prosperity Plan (CPP) Fellowship'

19 September, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 04:31 pm

Photo: Collected
Bangladesh Government Joint Secretary Masudul Haque has been selected for the "Climate Prosperity Plan (CPP) Fellowship" of V-20, an organization of finance ministers of twenty-eight countries that are at risk due to climate change.

The Climate Prosperity Plan (CPP) Fellowship has been jointly developed by the V-20, Boston University's Center for Global Policy and the Center for Sustainable Finance at SOAS University of London, reads a press release. 

Sixteen officials with experience in climate change work have been selected for this fellowship program from government officials from fifty-eight member countries. The V-20 fellowship program is designed to help countries at risk of climate change develop capacity-building programs to develop economic strategies that are consistent with the global strategy. For the first time, the V-20 has initiated this fellowship program as a strategy to engage high-level officials of vulnerable countries in addressing climate change challenges and adaptation activities. Masudul Haque will be the first Bangladeshi officer to participate in this fellowship program.

Masudul Haque will work with Boston University's "Gebal Policy Center" in addition to participating in various programs of V-20 for the next year under this program.

Masudul Haque studied at the Frankfurt School of Finance and Management, Civil Service College and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology. He is currently working as a Joint Secretary in the 'Foreign Aid Budget and Accounts Branch of the 'Department of Economic Relations'.

 

