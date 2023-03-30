Bangladesh, Germany signs agreement to give accident insurance to textile, leather sector workers

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 02:23 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A bilateral agreement has been signed between the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany on Development Cooperation, which will give Accident Insurance for Employees in the Textile and Leather Sector.

The Social Protection for Workers in the Textile and Leather Sector (SoSi) amounting 7.0 million Euros grants was signed by Sharifa Khan, secretary, Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh on Thursday (30 March), reads a press release.

Dr Andreas Kuck, country director, GIZ Dhaka office in Bangladesh signed the agreement on behalf of their respective government. 

The objective of the project is to improve the conditions for access to social protection for workers in the textile and leather sector. This project was proposed in the "Technical Cooperation Agreement 2021" signed on 11 January 2022 between GoB and Federal Republic of Germany. 

Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE) is the Partner Ministry, Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) and the central fund of MoLE is the executing agency/implementing agency of this project. 

