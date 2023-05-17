Bangladesh Gas Fields signs agreement with Universal Medical College Hospital

A bilateral corporate health agreement was signed between Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Ltd (BGFCL) Brahmanbaria and Universal Medical Services Limited on Tuesday (16 May).

Under the agreement, all officers, members and their families of Bangladesh Gas Fields will now get special discounts on health check-up, executive health check-up, cardiac health check-up at the medical centre, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Gas Fields Company Secretary and General Manager Md Habibur Rahman and Universal Medical College Hospital Managing Director Dr Ashish Kumar Chakraborty signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

