Bangladesh furniture export industry rises with HATIL

25 March, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 03:54 pm

Bangladesh's export sector includes a diverse range of products, from ready-made garments  (RMG) and textiles to pharmaceuticals and ceramics.  

The RMG industry, in particular, has been a foundation of Bangladesh's export success,  earning a reputation of being one of the world's leading apparel exporters, reads a press release. 

However, the country is now experiencing significant potential in the global furniture export industry and the country's leading furniture brand, HATIL, is playing a remarkable role in pioneering the furniture export industry. 

Today HATIL holds the top spot among the furniture brands of Bangladesh. The brand has more than 70 showrooms across the country. It manufactures all types of furniture items made of wood, engineering wood, different types of boards, and metal. 

The furniture giant is rising to become our country's undisputed leader in furniture exports having a presence in different countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, the  Middle East, and Southeast Asia. 

Currently, HATIL shares a significant share of the country's furniture exports. Also, they are the first Bangladeshi furniture brand to open a showroom in Australia and Canada.  Besides, there are 16 franchises in India, two in Bhutan and one in Canada. 

This labour-intensive industry can contribute to generating huge employment and foreign currency for the country. 

The demand for HATIL outside the country is visible as it strives to captivate new audiences overseas. Moreover, apart from the brand's modern-traditional designs and top-notch quality, it also manages to attract people with its unconventional ethos that differentiates it from other furniture brands.  

HATIL always believes in sustainability, whether they are delivering in the country or exporting overseas, HATIL always takes care of the planet, sourcing wood from FSC-certified forests, which reduces the risk in Bangladesh forestry and biodiversity. 

The brand is poised to further expand its reach as a leading player in the industry as well as contribute to the country's export business. And it has a bright future to expand the country's export industry and make its name as the pioneer in taking Bangladeshi heritage in the global furniture market.
 

