Bangladesh Fintech Award 2022: IFIC Bank awarded for its services in financial technology sector

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IFIC Bank PLC has won the 'Bangladesh Fintech Award - 2022' for its contribution to innovative services in the country's Financial Technology (FinTech) sector.

The award was accorded to IFIC Bank in the "FinTech Innovation of the Year – Bank" category, reads a press release.

Minister of State for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, handed over the mementoes to the winners as chief guest in a grand ceremony held at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in the capital on Saturday (26 August).

On behalf of the bank, Deputy Business Director Gitanka Debdip Datta and Head of Branch Business Md Rafiqul Islam received the memento.

IFIC Bank is ensuring financial inclusion with the largest banking network having more than 1,300 branches and sub-branches around the country delivering banking services to its customers through the "One Stop Service" model.

This year the second edition of the Bangladesh Fintech Awards was organised by Bangladesh Brand Forum in collaboration with Bangladesh Fintech Forum.

