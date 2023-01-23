Bangladesh Finance teams up with SM Fintech

Corporates

Press Release
23 January, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 09:36 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Finance teams up with SM Fintech

Press Release
23 January, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 09:36 pm
Bangladesh Finance teams up with SM Fintech

Bangladesh Finance has partnered with SM Fintech to provide advanced financial services in exchange for the salaries of employees at private institutions who are in dire need. 

Bangladesh Finance will offer the financial service, and SM Fintech Limited will offer the technical assistance by using their app-based platform called "Myne", reads a press release.

On Monday afternoon (January 23, 2023) at Bangladesh Finance's head office located in Dilkusha, Motijheel, the collaboration agreement was signed between SM Fintech and Bangladesh Finance. 

As a result of the deal, Bangladesh Finance will provide financial services that SM Fintech will offer to its registered members against their salaries/wages.  As a result of this agreement, if anyone needs money at any time of the month, there will be no need to borrow money from moneylenders at high interest rates; No need to borrow money from a relative even by destroying the honor! Instead, he/she will get a loan against his/her salary in advance for the exact number of days he has worked in the month.

On behalf of Bangladesh Finance, Md. Kyser Hamid, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, signed the collaboration agreement. According to him, the agreement's goal is to make banking service available to customers' doorsteps. Additionally, by bringing a big number of consumers under banking, time and money would be saved. The document was signed on behalf of SM Fintech by Arif Sikder, the CEO of SM Fintech. He claimed that as a result of this arrangement, they wanted to cut down on consumer harassment and long lineups for banking services.

Group CFO of Bangladesh Finance Md. Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan, Head of Sustainable Finance Mohammad Kohinoor Hossain, Chief Risk Officer Suman Kumar Kundu and others were also present in the event.

Bangladesh Finance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

11h | Brands
Photo: Collected

iPad Pro M2: Overkill, even for professionals

11h | Brands
There’s no question that the world is in the throes of many interlocking crises. The question is whether that amounts to something qualitatively new. Photo: Bloomberg

So we’re in a polycrisis. Is that even a thing?

13h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Sulekha Ink: A brand that traces its history back to a revolution

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

2h | TBS Stories
Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

18m | TBS SPORTS
High import duties on raw materials cripple paper cup industry

High import duties on raw materials cripple paper cup industry

1h | TBS Stories
A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port