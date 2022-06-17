Bangladesh Finance, Supply Line sign pact to provide grocery stores capital in a day 

Corporates

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 07:16 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Finance, Supply Line sign pact to provide grocery stores capital in a day 

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 07:16 pm
Bangladesh Finance, Supply Line sign pact to provide grocery stores capital in a day 

A cooperation agreement has been signed between Bangladesh Finance and Supply Line Limited to deliver short-term loans to the registered small grocery shop owners. 

The cooperation agreement was signed at the head office of Bangladesh Finance at Dilkusha in the capital on Thursday (16 June) afternoon, reads a press release. 

As a result of the agreement, Bangladesh Finance will provide short term loans to the registered small grocery shop owners of Supply Line Limited. 

The cooperation agreement was signed by Md Kyser Hamid, managing director and chief executive officer of the company on behalf of Bangladesh Finance. 

About the objectives of the agreement, he said "As a result of this initiative, those small entrepreneurs who could not reach the desired target due to shortage of capital, they will get the supply of capital at low interest, on easy terms and within a day." 

Under this agreement, Bangladesh Finance-CSME will bring small entrepreneurs into the scope of financial inclusion through loans, he said. Irfan Rafique, Managing Director of the company, signed the contract on behalf of Supply Line. 

He said, "As a result of this loan, entrepreneurs will be able to make sustainable themselves. These sustainable entrepreneurs will cooperate to achieve the SDG goals of the government."

There were also present Md Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan, Group CFO of Bangladesh Finance, Head of Operations Md Rafiqul Amin, Head of Sustainable Finance Mohammad Kohinoor Hossain, Head of Credit Risk Management Suman Kumar Kundu, Principal Branch Manager Mohammed Jahir Uddin and others on that occasion.

Bangladesh Finance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BYD has upped its game over the past two years with a range of EVs and higher-technology lithium iron phosphate batteries, allowing it to grab global market share. Photo: REUTERS

Who’s got it right on EVs: Musk or Buffett?

6h | Panorama
Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

9h | Panorama
Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

9h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Delicious baked goodies for this Father’s Day

10h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

1h | Videos
Mithila's first film 'Amanush' to be released soon

Mithila's first film 'Amanush' to be released soon

2h | Videos
How Padma Bridge is changing economy of the river's two banks

How Padma Bridge is changing economy of the river's two banks

7h | Videos
Flaws in the system creating more black money

Flaws in the system creating more black money

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh