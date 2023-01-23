Bangladesh Finance, SM Fintech partner to provide advance salaries

Corporates

TBS Report
23 January, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 07:35 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Finance, SM Fintech partner to provide advance salaries

TBS Report
23 January, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 07:35 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Bangladesh Finance and SM Fintech signed an agreement on Monday to provide advance financial services to the employees of private organisations against their monthly salaries who are in dire need.

Under the agreement, Bangladesh Finance will provide financial services that SM Fintech will offer to its registered members against their salaries.

Kyser Hamid, managing director and chief executive officer of Bangladesh Finance and Arif Sikder, CEO of SM Fintech, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Kyser Hamid said the agreement's goal is to make banking services available to customers' doorsteps. Additionally, by bringing a big number of consumers under banking, time and money would be saved.

Under the agreement, if anyone needs money at any point of time of the month, there will be no need to borrow money from moneylenders or other sources at high-interest rates. Instead, they will get loans against their salary in advance for the exact number of days they have worked in that month.

Bangladesh Finance will offer the financial service, and SM Fintech Limited will offer technical assistance by using their app-based platform "Myne".

Arif Sikder said that through the arrangement, they wanted to cut down the harassment of the clients and long queues for banking services.

Group CFO of Bangladesh Finance Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan, Head of Sustainable Finance Mohammad Kohinoor Hossain, Chief Risk Officer Suman Kumar Kundu and others were also present at the event.

Banking

Bangladesh Finance / SM Fintech / salaries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

iPad Pro M2: Overkill, even for professionals

8h | Brands
There’s no question that the world is in the throes of many interlocking crises. The question is whether that amounts to something qualitatively new. Photo: Bloomberg

So we’re in a polycrisis. Is that even a thing?

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Sulekha Ink: A brand that traces its history back to a revolution

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

7h | TBS Stories
Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

23h | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

22h | TBS SPORTS
Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port