Bangladesh Finance signs agreement with Delivery Tiger

12 February, 2023
A cooperation agreement has been signed between Bangladesh Finance and Delivery Tiger Limited for financial inclusion of small entrepreneurs who use online platforms to deliver products to customers through courier. 

The agreement was signed at the head office of Bangladesh Finance at Dilkusha in the capital on Sunday (12 February 12), reads a press release.

As per the agreement, Bangladesh Finance will provide loans to small entrepreneurs registered on Delivery Tiger platform for different terms.

The two institutions want to implement the government's SDGs by reaching the desired goals with the use of technology. 

Md Kaiser Hamid, managing director and chief executive officer of Bangladesh Finance signed the cooperation agreement on behalf of the organisation. 

Regarding the agreement, Kaiser said the main obstacle to business expansion of small entrepreneurs who deliver their products through online platforms is capita. "Through this initiative, Bangladesh Finance will help make the CMSME sector of this country stronger by providing the capital as loans."

Bangladesh Finance head of sustainable finance Mohammad Kohinur Hossain, head of operations Md Rafiqul Amin, chief risk officer Suman Kumar Kundu and others were present on the ocassion.
 

