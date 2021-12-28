Bangladesh Finance shifts Ctg branch to Aziz Court

Photo: BD Finance Ctg branch relocation ceremony
Photo: BD Finance Ctg branch relocation ceremony

Bangladesh Finance Limited (BFL) has shifted its Chattogram Branch to a new location at Aziz Court in Agrabad, Chattogram.

The inaugural ceremony took place today (28 December) in Chattogram Club, which is digitally connected with the newly shifted branch at Aziz Court, said a press release.

Chairman of Bangladesh Finance Manwar Hossain, chief guest, inaugurated the activities of the branch's new premises by cutting ribbon.

He said, "Bangladesh Finance is committed to provide the best and innovative financial services to meet the needs of the customers in prompt and secure ways."

He also said Bangladesh Finance will set the example at home and abroad with quick response to the coronavirus extreme.

Kyser Hamid, managing director and CEO of the company, said Bangladesh Finance has relocated their branch to extend better services and meet clients' demands.

He added that this relocation will help the people of the area to enjoy the latest and online financial solutions.

He also expressed hopes for the growth of the company's balance sheet to be over TK7, 500 crore within the next 3 years.  He sought co-operation from all individuals to make Bangladesh Finance a case study.

Member of Parliament from Chittagong-4 Didarul alam, Vice Chairman of Bangladesh Finance Iqbal U Ahmed, Director Md Rokonuzzaman, FCA Managing Director of Anwar Group Textile Hossain Mehmood also attended the event as special guests.

Director Yousuf Aman, Director of BD Securities Forkan Ahmed Moon, Director and CEO of BD Capital Barun Prasad Paul, were also present in the occasion.

 

Bangladesh Finance / relocation / Chattogram

