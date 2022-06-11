Bangladesh Finance Securities opens branch at Rajshahi

From now on, people from all walks of life in the northern region will be able to trade capital market shares through Bangladesh Finance Securities as it launched its new branch in Rajshahi.

The new branch was inaugurated on Thursday (9 June) at a function held at a convention center in Boalia, Rajshahi, reads a press release.

Md Kaiser Hamid, managing director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance inaugurated the brokerage house as the chief guest.

He said Bangladesh Finance wants to take the country forward through overall development by involving all the people in economic activities.

He also expressed his determination to make the public economically solvent by providing low interest loans to the people in different sectors through the branches of Bangladesh Finance.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Executive Director Saifur Rahman, BD Capital Managing Director and CEO Barun Prasad Paul, Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mostafizur Rahman, Freedom Fighter Ali Kamal were the special guests at the programme.

Bangladesh Finance Securities Limited Managing Director and CEO AHM Nazmul Hasan presided over the event.

Also present on the occasion were Kazi Zahid Hossain, associate professor at Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Rajshahi University; Brand Manager Khairul Islam, Bangladesh Finance group head of GSD Imran Hossain, head of Business of Bangladesh Finance Securities Habibur Rahman and others.