Bangladesh Finance receives SAFA Award

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka hosted the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) Best Reporting Award-2020 recently, where a number of Bangladeshi organisation have been awarded. This time the best award in the financial services sector went to IDLC, while Bangladesh Finance become the first runner-up in the category.

A ceremony was held at the auditorium of the CA building in Karwan Bazar in the capital on Wednesday (9 February) to give recognition to the best on behalf of SAFA, ICAB President Md. Shahadat Hossain FCA presented the award, said a press release.

He was accompanied by SAFA's Adviser AKM Delowar Hossain FCMA, ICAB Council Member Md Humayun Kabir FCA and Mahmudul Hasan Khusru, Past president, ICAB.

Chairman of the audit committee and independent director of the organisation Roknuzzaman FCA and Managing Director and CEO Md Kyser Hamid received the award on behalf of Bangladesh Finance.

"International recognition like SAFA after the ICAB and ICSB Awards would further accelerate our steady path forward. In this way, the goal set for the country to move forward towards the best financial institution will also emerge," Md Kyser Hamid said.

Bangladesh Finance Group CFO Md Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan and Head of Finance Amitabh Debnath FCA were also present.