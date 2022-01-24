Bangladesh Finance, Nagad sign pact for transaction facility

Corporates

TBS Report 
24 January, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 05:17 pm

Bangladesh Finance, Nagad sign pact for transaction facility

Bangladesh Finance has signed an agreement with mobile financial service Nagad to make financial transactions easier, faster and more convenient. 

Under the agreement, Bangladesh Finance Limited will be able to provide various digital transaction-related services including opening of savings account and deposit collection, SME loan disbursement and repayable loan instalment collection, factoring loan disbursement through Nagad from now on, reads a press release. 

The agreement was signed at a function held at the head office of Bangladesh Finance Limited in Dilkusha on Monday (24 January) afternoon. 

Md Kyser Hamid, Managing Director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance Limited and Rahel Ahmed, CEO of Nagad signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

As a result of this agreement, from now on, Bangladesh Finance will provide financial services to Nagad customers in remote areas of the country.

Kyser Hamid said one of the main objectives of Bangladesh Finance is to ensure maximum service to its customers and to ensure smooth transactions even in remote places. 

As a result, their exceptional initiative is to make the service of Bangladesh Finance dynamic and uninterrupted across the country, he added.

Rahel Ahmed said since launching as part of the financial services on mobile phones, Nagad has been working tirelessly to move people across the country to digital platforms and make their lives easier. 

"This partnership is a milestone in making it easier to make deposits and take advantage of loans through digital transactions," he added. 

Group CFO of Bangladesh Finance Limited Md Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan, Head of Operations Md Rafiqul Amin, Head of IT & BT Buddha dev Sarkar, Nagad Chief Marketing Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Head of Business Sales Md Saidur Rahman Dipu, Head of Insurance & NBFI Md Bayezid and others were also present at the signing ceremony.

