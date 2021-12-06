Bangladesh Finance Limited’s 1st Shariah Supervisory Committee Meeting of Islamic Wing held 

Corporates

TBS Report 
06 December, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 03:12 pm

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

The first meeting of the Shariah Supervisory Committee of Bangladesh Finance Islamic Wing was held on Sunday afternoon at the head office of Bangladesh Finance Limited in the capital's Dilkusha. 

Dr Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukdar chaired the meeting as chairman of the Shariah Supervisory Committee. 

The meeting was attended by members of the Shariah Supervisory Committee, Md. Abdul Awwal Sarkar, Dr. Zubair Muhammad Ehsanul Haque, Dr. Md. Ruhul Amin Rabbani, Managing Director, and CEO of Bangladesh Finance Limited Md. Kyser Hamid, Head of Islamic Financing (current) Muhammad Jahir Uddin, Head of Products and Member Secretary of Islamic Wing Md. Abu Yousuf. 

At the meeting, Managing Director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance, Md. Kyser Hamid briefed the Shariah Supervisory Committee about the institutional structure and services and also briefed about the Corporate Governance of Bangladesh Finance. 

Member Secretary Md. Abu Yusuf gave a presentation on Shari'ah Products Process and Guidelines. 

The Shariah Supervisory Committee expressed their satisfaction over the overall functioning of the Bangladesh Finance Islamic Wing and hoped for its continued prosperity and improvement. 
 

