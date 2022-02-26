Bangladesh Finance funds 10-bed HDU unit at Dhaka National Hospital

Corporates

26 February, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 09:50 pm

Bangladesh Finance funds 10-bed HDU unit at Dhaka National Hospital

26 February, 2022, 09:50 pm

26 February, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 09:50 pm
Bangladesh Finance funds 10-bed HDU unit at Dhaka National Hospital

The 10 bed Alhaj Anwar Hossain HDU Alhaj Anwar Hossain High Dependency Unit at Dhaka National Medical Institute Hospital was inaugurated on Saturday.  

Bangladesh Finance provided financial support of over Tk69 lakh for launching the unit, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Finance Chairman Manwar Hossain inaugurated the HDU unit with  Advocate Kazi Firoz Rashid, Member of Parliament for Dhaka-6 constituency and President of the organization, in attendance.

Manwar Hossain said that, " Bangladesh Finance has provided financial assistance to the Dhaka National Medical Institute Hospital to provide better services to the patients." 

The chairman of the organisation hopes that the quality of service will increase through this.

Meanwhile, welcoming the initiative, Advocate Kazi Firoz Rashid MP said that, " The country is moving forward due to the contribution of the rich in the society in various fields; this is proved by the grant of Bangladesh Finance given to the hospital. " He called upon others in the society to come forward to take the country forward.

Alhaj Anwar Hossain, the founder and chairman of Anwar Group, one of the largest industrial conglomerates in the country, died in August 2021. The organisers said that the HDU unit was named Alhaj Anwar Hossain HDU Unit to commemorate his contribution in various fields of society.

Also present on the occasion were Anwar Group of Industries Managing Director Hossain Mehmood, Group Executive Director Hossain Akhter, Alhaj Anwar Hossain Foundation Executive Director Mahbubul Haque, Dhaka National Medical Institute Hospital Principal Mohammad Shamsur Rahman, Director and Member Secretary of the Management Board Iffat Ara, Member of the Board of Management Jinnatul Bakia MP and others of the Board.

