Bangladesh Finance celebrates 22nd anniversary 

Corporates

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 02:49 pm

 




 

The employees of Bangladesh Finance Limited celebrated their 22nd founding anniversary at the company's head office in Dilkusha on Wednesday evening. 

Bangladesh Finance Managing Director and CEO Md Kyser Hamid was present during the ceremony, reads a press release. 

"Bangladesh Finance achieved today's position, with 22 years of teamwork and passion. The Company still has to go a long way," Kyser Hamid said in his speech.  

Among other high officials, Head of Special Asset Management Md Anwar Hossain, Group CFO Md Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan, Head of Operations Md Rafiqul Amin, Head of Wealth Management Mohammad Abu Obayed, Head of Finance Amitav Deb Nath, Company Secretary Munshi Abu Naim,  HR Group Head Ahashanuzzaman Shujan, Head of Structured Finance Sumit Podder, Head of GSD Md Emran Hossain, Head of Islamic Products Md Abu Yousuf, and Head of Credit Risk Management Suman Kumar Kundu were present. 

On 22 December, 1999, the company received an official license under the name of Bangladesh Finance and Investment Company Limited. 

Later, on 4 April this year, Bangladesh Finance Limited was re-branded with the slogan "Ekhoni Shomoy". 

 

