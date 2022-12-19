Bangladesh Finance becomes champion in SAFA Award 2021

Bangladesh Finance Limited has won the overall champion award in SAFA (South Asian Federation of Accountants), the international benchmark for corporate governance, financial reporting and integrated reporting.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nepal organised the SAFA Best Presented Annual Reporting Awards-2021 in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, reads a press release.

The Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Bangladesh Finance Md Rokonuzzaman receives the award from Tanka Mani Sharma (Dangal), the Auditor General of Nepal.

SAFA President Hennayake Bandara, Vice President Nihar N Jambusaria and different professional accountant bodies of SAARC were also present on the occasion.

On Sunday (18 December), a ceremony was organised to recognise the best organisations at a hotel in Kathmandu.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh Finance Md Kyser Hamid said, "After two consecutive years of ICAB, SAFA and ICSB awards, it is really a pleasure to be the first in SAFA!"

The Chairman of Bangladesh Finance Manwar Hossain said in his official response, Bangladesh Finance always strives to fulfill the interests of all its stakeholders and this award reflects the transparency, accountability and good governance of the organisation.