Bangladesh Export Import Co holds 49th AGM

25 December, 2022, 04:35 pm
Bangladesh Export Import Co Ltd held its 49th Annual General Meeting virtually on Thursday (22 December). 

The meeting was presided over by OK Chowdhury, Managing Director of the company, reads a press release. 

Directors Iqbal Ahmed, AB Siddiqur Rahman, Reem H Shamsuddoha; Independent Director Shah Monjurul Hoque, Executive Director and Company Secretary Mohammad Asad Ullah and Chief Financial Officer Md Luthfor Rahman attended the meeting.

Bangladesh Export Import Co Ltd declared a 30% cash dividend for the year ended on 30 June, 2022 in its 49th Annual General Meeting. 
The company achieved sales of Tk75,078.76 million and earned a gross profit and net profit of Tk23,740.53 million and Tk12,573.95 million respectively for the year ended 30 June, 2022. 

The shareholders were highly satisfied with the company's performance during the year and approved the Directors' Report, Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 30 June, 2022, 
30% cash dividend, appointment of directors and appointment of auditors for the year 2022-23.

