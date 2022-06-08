Bangladesh envoy to UK calls on FBCCI president

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 08:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the United Kingdom Saida Muna Tasneem on Wednesday (8 June) has paid a courtesy call on President of FBCCI Md Jashim Uddin at FBCCI ICON.

The envoy said that during the post-Brexit era, the UK faces supply chain disruption and this is the high time for Bangladesh to enter into the UK market supply chain.

They also discussed the prospects and challenges to boost up the bilateral trade and economic ties between Bangladesh and the UK, reads a press release.

Senior Vice-President of FBCCI Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice-Presidents MA Momen, Md Amin Helaly, Md Habib Ullah Dawn and MA Razzak Khan, Directors and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque were also present during the meeting.

The high commissioner also visited the Mujib Corner at FBCCI and signed in the visitors' book there.

