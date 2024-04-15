Bangladesh Embassy in Lisbon celebrated Bangla New Year 1431 with great festivity

Bangladesh Embassy in Lisbon celebrated "Pohela Baishakh" with great festivity and fervour. On this occasion, the Chancery was decorated with beautifully drawn alpona (traditional graffiti), motifs, balloons, festoons, posters, flowers to showcase the Bengali culture which turned the Embassy into a piece of Bangladesh. About 200 Bangladeshi expatriates, diplomats from different Mission, dignitaries from host countries, representatives from the local government, foreign students, media activist, journalists and guests attended the programme. All the members of the Mission, expatriate Bangladeshis participated the celebration of Pohela boishakh in traditional colorful attire.

The programme of the day began with the traditional Mangal Shovajatra (New Year Peace Rally) in which both expatriate Bangladesh community and foreign dignitaries took part with enthusiasm. All the participants in the rally expressed their determination to make a peaceful and prosperous world free from wars and violence. Thereafter, the Ambassador made her remarks on this jubilant occasion. In her speech, H.E. Rezina Ahmed said that Pohela Boishakh, or Bengali New Year, is one of the colorful and significant cultural festivals celebrated with great enthusiasm and vibrant mood across the country and abroad. It marks the first day of the Bengali first month, 'Boishakh' of the Bengali Solar Calendar. On this day, Bangalees bid farewell to the old year and welcome the New Year. It is a day of our celebration regardless of class, gender or religion. Pohela Baishakh embodies the start of new things, despite however our year has been. This secular festival rejuvenates us with the light of new hope. She urged the expatriate Bangladesh community to represent cultural heritage of Bangladesh abroad. The Ambassador called upon the members of the Bangladesh community to carry the spirit of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Rabindranth, Nazrul, Lalon and more importantly good name of the country. Later, Ambassadors and foreign dignitaries were invited on the stage to address the audience saying 'Shuvo Noboborsho' in Bangla and in their own language.

Later, the audience witnessed a colourful cultural show staged by the expatriate Bangladeshi artists. The expatriate artists performed several dances and singers sang few songs. The audience was enthralled by the brilliant dance performances and song renditions. Apart from that, many expatriates set up stalls displaying the traditional Bangladeshi cloths, handicrafts, Jamdhani and Monipuri Sarees and a wide range of traditional Bangladeshi foods including Panta Ilish.. Foreign guests and Bangladeshi expatriates expressed their happiness for organizing such a colourful festival and enjoyed a day full of dance, music and food.