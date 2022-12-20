Bangladesh Embassy in Italy honours top remittance senders to mark International Migrants Day

Corporates

Press Release
20 December, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 01:22 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Embassy in Italy honours top remittance senders to mark International Migrants Day

Press Release
20 December, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 01:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Embassy of Bangladesh in Rome, Italy distributed "Remittance Award" to five expatriate Bangladesh nationals on the occasion of International Migrants Day-2022.

The Embassy organised an event on 19 December at the Chancery. Five Bangladesh nationals received Awards as the top remittance senders to Bangladesh from Italy between the period of July 2021 - June 2022. Md Shameem Ahsan, Bangladesh ambassador to Italy, handed over the Awards to the recipients, reads a press release.

The programme included, among others, reading out of the messages of the president, prime minister, foreign minister and the Minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, discussion meeting and distribution of Certificates and Crests.

At the beginning of the discussion session, Ashif Anam Siddique, first secretary (Labor welfare) of the Embassy, made a power-point presentation on the various activities undertaken by the Government of Bangladesh for the protection of the rights of expatriates for their welfare and to encourage sending of more remittances through legal channels and also on the role of the Embassy in this regard. The awardees, who joined in person as well as digitally, also spoke and sincerely thanked the Embassy for the recognition. 

Ambassador Ahsan, in his remarks, warmly congratulated all the awardees while acknowledging the significant contribution being made by the Bangladesh diaspora for the buoyancy of the economy of the country by sending valuable remittances.  

The ambassador further said that establishment of diplomatic relations immediately after the independence by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman paved the way for sending workers abroad. In this regard, he paid profound tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while adding that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is an expatriate-friendly government and highlighted the major steps taken by the Government in the context of this year's theme of the day  "We will keep well, stay well, will send remittance legally and build Bangladesh". 

Md Shameem Ahsan pointedly mentioned that the Government of Bangladesh remains committed in favour of legal migration. Among the guests, Laurence Hart, director, International Organization of Migration (IOM), Coordination Office of the Mediterranean and Giovanni Imbergamo, director, Janata Exchange (JEC) Srl spoke at the event. They both shared the global perspective of the day while appreciating the Government of Bangladesh for its role for the welfare of the expatriates and contribution of the migrants of the country.

The Awardees of 2022 in "individual category (male)" are - Mohammad Jahangir Farazy, Md Mahfujul Haque, Uddin Zia, and in "individual" category (female) Akhy Agnes Gomes and Mehenas Tabbasum.

Bangladesh Embassy in Rome launched the "Remittance Award" in 2019 to encourage and promote remittances to Bangladesh through legal channels. Officials of the Mission, awardees and their family members, journalists from the diaspora were present at the event. The guests were served with lunch.

Italy / remittance / expatriate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

1h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

1h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

2h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Electro Mart Group products meet the needs of the home

Electro Mart Group products meet the needs of the home

14h | Corporate Talks
।Padma in the hands of syndicates, revenue-deprived government

।Padma in the hands of syndicates, revenue-deprived government

15h | TBS Stories
Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan