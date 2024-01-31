Bangladesh Embassy, European Union holds roundtable meeting on biobank in Brussels

Corporates

Press Release
31 January, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 04:33 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Embassy, European Union holds roundtable meeting on biobank in Brussels

Press Release
31 January, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 04:33 pm
Bangladesh Embassy, European Union holds roundtable meeting on biobank in Brussels

A roundtable meeting titled "Biobanking with Bangladesh: A joint approach to disease management and prevention" was held on Tuesday (30 January) at Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

The event was a collaborative initiative taken by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Embassy of Bangladesh in Brussels and the European Union, said BSMMU Vice Chancellor Dr Md Sahrfuddin Ahmed.

In a video message broadcast at a roundtable, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stressed the need for establishing a world standard national biobank to innovate and discover medical and other branches of life sciences disciplines in Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Let us work together to make this biobank a reality, a symbol of optimism that will lead to a better, healthier world," she said.

A biobank is generally defined as a collection of human biological samples and associated information organized in a systematic way for research purposes.

Speaking at the event, BSMMU Vice Chancellor Dr Md Sahrfuddin Ahmed said, "Through this initiative, the first biobank will be established in Bangladesh. Many patients will receive medical care through this biobank."

Mahbub Hasan Saleh, ambassador of Bangladesh Embassy in Belgium, gave a welcome speech in the meeting. 

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Vice-Chancellor BSMMU Vice Chancellor Dr Md Sahrfuddin Ahmed presented his opinion at the meeting as a panel of expert.

Biobank / European Union (EU)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

5h | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

9h | Panorama
Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

1d | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh-India product sales market

Bangladesh-India product sales market

2h | Videos
Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

7h | Videos
Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

20h | Videos
External auditors to get additional power to ensure transparency in banks

External auditors to get additional power to ensure transparency in banks

8h | Videos