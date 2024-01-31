Bangladesh Embassy, European Union holds roundtable meeting on biobank in Brussels

A roundtable meeting titled "Biobanking with Bangladesh: A joint approach to disease management and prevention" was held on Tuesday (30 January) at Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

The event was a collaborative initiative taken by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Embassy of Bangladesh in Brussels and the European Union, said BSMMU Vice Chancellor Dr Md Sahrfuddin Ahmed.

In a video message broadcast at a roundtable, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stressed the need for establishing a world standard national biobank to innovate and discover medical and other branches of life sciences disciplines in Bangladesh.

"Let us work together to make this biobank a reality, a symbol of optimism that will lead to a better, healthier world," she said.

A biobank is generally defined as a collection of human biological samples and associated information organized in a systematic way for research purposes.

Speaking at the event, BSMMU Vice Chancellor Dr Md Sahrfuddin Ahmed said, "Through this initiative, the first biobank will be established in Bangladesh. Many patients will receive medical care through this biobank."

Mahbub Hasan Saleh, ambassador of Bangladesh Embassy in Belgium, gave a welcome speech in the meeting.

