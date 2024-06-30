Bangladesh Economics Olympiad team meets with Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad ahead of International Economics Olympiad 2024

The 6th Bangladesh Economics Olympiad (BDEO) has finalized the Bangladesh National Team for the International Economics Olympiad 2024, set to be held in Hong Kong. This year, BDEO reached an unprecedented audience of over 25 million, engaging more than 800 educational institutions and registering 10,000 participants nationwide. With this momentum, BDEO is poised to achieve new milestones.

The National Event was held earlier this month on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Dhaka Residential Model College, Mohammadpur, Dhaka, featuring Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Agriculture and former Minister of Agriculture, as the chief guest, Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad as the chair of the session, and Md. Khurshid Alam, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, as the guest of honour, reads a press release.

From that event, about forty participants were selected for the National Camp, where they received week-long training on theoretical and analytical approaches to economic and business problem-solving. After three rounds of evaluations focusing on Economics, Business Case Studies, and Viva, the top five participants were chosen to represent Bangladesh at the International Economics Olympiad 2024 in Hong Kong.

The Bangladesh National Team, consisting of Zahia Zakaria (Sunnydale), Kazi Rafsan Mahboob (Sir John Wilson School), Dipyoman Das (American Standard International School), Shawhardo Shopan (Mastermind), and Sahaf Bin Asif (Cephalon International School), attended a formal meeting with Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, Honorable Chairman of the National Committee of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad and President of the Bangladesh Economic Association at the meeting room of the Bangladesh Economic Association.

During the meeting, the participants, along with their guardians, engaged in fruitful discussions and received valuable guidance and motivation as they prepare for the International Economics Olympiad (IEO), which will commence on July 23rd in Hong Kong.

Dr. Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad provided the aspiring team members with insightful advice and encouragement, emphasizing the importance of dedication, critical thinking, and teamwork. His motivational words inspired the participants to strive for excellence and to represent Bangladesh with pride on the international stage.

The International Economics Olympiad (IEO) is an annual competition for high school students in the fields of economics, business, and finance, designed to stimulate creative problem-solving skills. It is the most prominent and fastest-growing international competition of its kind, having started in 2018. The primary aim of the IEO is to promote awareness of economics and financial literacy and to discover, encourage, unite, challenge, and recognize exceptionally talented young people in these fields.

The Bangladesh Economics Olympiad (BDEO) is a long-term partner of the IEO, responsible for selecting the Bangladesh National Team. Since 2019, the Economics Olympiad has been organized as a national competition with the mission to spread financial literacy and contribute to the national development strategy of the Government of Bangladesh.

This year, the 6th Bangladesh Economics Olympiad was organized in May-June, featuring three distinct exams: the primary selection round, the national camp selection round, and the international team selection round. The selection process was rigorous and extensive, comprising four rounds of evaluations aligned with the IEO and standard curriculum. Evaluations were conducted by professionals, academicians, and experts to ensure the selected members could perform well in all aspects of the competition.

Al Amin Parvez, President of the Bangladesh Economics Olympiad, has been working tirelessly to support the team to ensure optimum performance in the IEO 2024 with unweaving dedication and hard work.

The BDEO is immensely proud of the participants' accomplishments and is confident they will represent Bangladesh with distinction on the international stage. The members of the Bangladesh National Team are hopeful to showcase their best skills at the international level and bring glory to the country.