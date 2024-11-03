Bangladesh Economic Zones Investors’ Association elects new President

Corporates

Press Release
03 November, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 07:25 pm

M A Jabbar, Managing Director, DBL Group has become the President of Bangladesh Economic Zones Investors' Association (BEZIA).

Mohammed Jabbar is the Managing Director of a Family Business Conglomerate of Bangladesh, DBL Group, established in 1991. He is a Computer Science graduate from the University of Texas at Dallas, USA.

Passionate about CSR and Sustainability, Jabbar is highly aware of and compliant with the changing flows in the global markets. He has been instrumental in developing a good reputation and continued success for DBL. His dynamic leadership brought growth opportunities for the company, resulting in the evolution of more diversified industries for DBL. In three decades, DBL has grown into a diversified conglomerate of Apparel, Textiles, Ceramic Tiles, Pharmaceuticals, Sewing Thread, Dyed Fiber & Yarn, Accessories, Dredging, Infrastructure, Telecom, VLSI, IT, Digital Solutions and Retail industries. 

Through a wide range of programs aimed at improving the lives of workers and local communities and reducing the impact on the environment, Jabbar regularly engages with a wide range of stakeholders, including UN agencies, Development Financial Institutions (DFIs), development organizations, and Fashion Retail Brands. As a Participant in the UN Global Compact, DBL has aligned its sustainability activities with the SDGs.

Jabbar is Global SDG Pioneer 2023 for Large National & Multinational companies awarded by UN Global Compact. He is the President of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Investors' Association (BEZIA), Advisor to the Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BCMEA) and Convener to the Bangladesh Semiconductor Industries Association (BSIA). He is also on the Board of Global Compact Network Bangladesh, a Trustee Board Member of CSR Center Bangladesh, represents DBL in the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh and is an Advisory Committee Member of the British International Investment (BII), the development finance institution of the UK government.

