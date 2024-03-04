Bangladesh Economic Olympiad congratulates Khurshid Alam on the deputy governor appointment

The Bangladesh Economic Olympiad (BDEO) has congratulated Khurshid Alam on his recent appointment as the deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank.

He is a member of the national committee of the BDEO led by its Chairman, Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, an eminent economist, and the receiver of the highest national civilian award, Swadhinata Padak and Ekushey Padak, reads a press release.

Khurshid Alam's career-long exceptional dedication and tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on Bangladesh's financial sector. His leadership in establishing the Sustainable Finance Department within the Bangladesh Bank has been nothing short of inspiring, driving initiatives for green banking, sustainable financing, CSR for the Banking Sector, Financial Inclusion & Literacy, environmental, financial issues, and financial inclusion.

"As we congratulate Alam on this remarkable achievement, we also express our heartfelt appreciation for his unwavering support and hard work towards the Bangladesh Economic Olympiad. His guidance and mentorship have been invaluable in our journey toward promoting economic literacy and fostering young talent nationwide," the release reads.

In accepting this new responsibility, Alam exemplifies humility and gratitude. His commitment to serving the central bank, Bangladesh, and its people stands as a beacon of inspiration.

The Bangladesh Economic Olympiad is confident that Khurshid Alam will continue to lead with integrity, passion, and dedication, bringing about positive change and progress in our financial landscape.