Bangladesh to develop smart labour system: State Minister Palak

02 May, 2024, 08:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said through the implementation of Smart Bangladesh announced by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, smart workers and labour system will be developed in the country by utilising the intellectual, innovative and technical forces.

He said currently smart employment opportunities have been created in the country.

"Now we don't believe that the child of a rickshaw puller will become a rickshaw puller," he said while virtually addressing a discussion meeting organised by Singra Upazila Sramik League on 1 May.

The programme was organised with the theme of 'Shramik Malik Gorbo Desh, Smart Hobe Bangladesh' on the occasion of Labour Day 2024.

State Minister Palak said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman devoted himself to the movement and struggle for the rights of farmers, workers and hardworking people of Bengal.

"In the last 15 years, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has tried to ensure a life of honour and dignity for the labour brothers and sisters of the country," he added.

He said, "We are giving smart and cashless tools in the hands of all hardworking people for the purpose of building smart workers in Smart Bangladesh. So that our labour brothers can take advantage of digital transactions everywhere and save their income and expenditure accounts digitally."

