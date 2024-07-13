Bangladesh delegation visits Indonesia to observe food safety administration

A delegation of Bangladesh comprising of potential persons of country's policy making level led by Mr. MD Mahbub Hossain, Cabinet Secretary, Government of Bangladesh visited Indonesia. JICA-STIRC project organized this exposure visit to Indonesia to strengthen the food safety administration system of Bangladesh.

During the exposure visit the delegation observed the current Indonesia's food safety administration system and management at the central and local levels and observed a streamlined single food safety license system, reads a press release.

The participants observed the role of government in promoting the agro-processing for domestic market and exportation, identifying the bottleneck in the current complicated food safety administration system in Bangladesh.

In Jakarta, the delegation visited Food and Drug Authority of Indonesia (BPOM) on 8th July and top management of BPOM welcomed the delegation to BPOM. After the presentation by BPOM, Prof. Dedi Fardiaz, IPB University explained about the history of the single food licensing system reflecting laws and regulations. The delegation also visited BPOM reference laboratory and there was a discussion on establishment of lab and testing system.

In East Jakarta, the delegation visited BPOM Provincial office and provincial laboratory on 9th July. On the same day the delegation visited PT Indofood, which is the largest food processing company in Indonesia with annual turnover is 68.7 billion USD in 2023. On 10th July the delegation participated a meeting with food business operators in Jakarta.

In Bangladesh, many ministries have continued to take action on food safety in accordance with the laws of their respective areas of jurisdiction, but there has been some duplication, which has placed a heavy burden on food businesses. As a result, food safety for the public has not been realized. The Bangladesh government now requires strong initiatives to start serious discussions how to build a more powerful and streamlined food safety administration that can be protect all the public as well as internationally accepted.

Mr. MD Mahbub Hossain, Cabinet Secretary, Government of Bangladesh said that we have observed the detail food safety administration system in Indonesia and it is really great experience on how Indonesia is implementing food safety system by avoidance of duplication through inter-agency coordination. Mr. Mahbub Hossain also mentioned that we should take proper initiative to streamline current complicated food safety administration system in Bangladesh, design a roadmap for demarcating clear roles and responsibilities of food control agencies to avoid duplication through better coordination and support food industries in Bangladesh for ensuring safe food in domestic and international market under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Among others, Ex-Principal Secretary Mr. Md. Nojibur Rahman, Food Secretary Mr. Md. Ismiel Hossain, Director General of BSTI, Director General of DNCRP, Chairman of BFSA, FBCCI Senior Vice President, Joint Secretary from Cabinet Division, Project Direct and Secretary of BFSA, Director of Prime Minister Office were the members of delegation in Indonesia visit.