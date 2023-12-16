Bangladesh Consulate General in Hong Kong celebrates Victory Day

The Bangladesh Consulate General in Hong Kong celebrated the Victory Day on 16 December with solemnity.

Consul General Israt Ara, along with all officers and employees of the consulate, their families, members of the Bangladeshi community in Hong Kong, and Bangladeshi children and adolescents, participated in the event, reads a press release.

The main programme commenced with the recitation from the Holy Quran and the recitation of the Holy Gita, conducted by Md Kamrul Hasan, Consul (Passport & Visa).

Following the religious observances, the Consul General raised the national flag, joined by all attendees of the ceremony. Subsequently, the Consul General laid a wreath at the temporary memorial within the Consulate, paying homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War.

A minute's silence was observed in memory of the martyred freedom fighters. Following this, speeches from the President, Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs were read out, underscoring the significance of the Victory Day.

As part of the commemorative events, a documentary on Victory Day was screened. Subsequently, attendees engaged in a discussion, delving into the historical aspects of the Liberation War.

The celebration at the Bangladesh Consulate General in Hong Kong served as a poignant tribute to the sacrifices made during the Liberation War, fostering a sense of unity and remembrance among the Bangladeshi community in Hong Kong.