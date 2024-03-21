Bangladesh Computer Council holds closing ceremony of training course

Bangladesh Computer Council organised a closing ceremony of a three-month long training course on "Advanced Office Application Specialise on Excel and Access".

The ceremony was held at the conference room of Bangladesh Computer Council on Thursday (21 March), reads a press release.

The event was presided over by the Director of BCC Dr Ashok Kumar Roy.

The closing ceremony was moderated by Madhusudan Chand, Regional Director of BCC.

A total of 21 participants took part in the course. Of them, 20 passed successfully.

At the event, BCC Director Dr Ashok Kumar Roy handed over the certificates to the trainees.