Bangladesh Commerce Bank relocates Narayanganj branch

Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited has recently relocated its Narayanganj Branch to a prime location with all banking facilities.

A programme was organised at the branch premises presided by BCBL Deputy Managing Director Kazi Md Rezaul Karim, reads a press release.

BCBL Board of Directors Chairman Dr Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury inaugurated the ceremony as the chief guest.

In his speech, Dr Rashid said the branch will be able to win the hearts of the customers by providing services at the fastest time in the new location.

He also expressed the need to expand the services of Bangladesh Commerce Bank in all regions of the country.

He apprised the meeting of the various activities of the bank in all spheres of business and commerce with utmost emphasis on customer service.

BCBL has already introduced core banking technology, mobile banking, credit cards and debit cards to bring ultramodern banking services to people of all walks of life, Dr Rashid added.

He hoped that the Narayangonj Branch in the new location with modern facilities would play a vital role in accelerating the economy of the area.

BCBL Board Executive Committee Humayun Bokhteyar was also present as a special guest at the programme.

Among others, SVP and Head of Marketing Division Shah Sarwar Mustafa Abul Ulayee, VP and Head of Human Resources Division Sayed Mohammad Estencher Billah, SAVP and Head of Establishment Division Nazim Anwar, manager of Narayangonj Branch and many prominent people of the area and respected customers were also present on the occasion.