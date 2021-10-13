Bangladesh Collectors' Show 2021 set to begin tomorrow

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 02:38 pm

Bangladesh Collectors' Show 2021 set to begin tomorrow

Organised by Bangladesh Matchbox Collectors' Club (BMCC) to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence, undoubtedly this is going to be registered as a phenomenal exhibition not only in the history of Bangladesh but also in the history of the world. 

TBS Report
13 October, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 02:38 pm
Bangladesh Collectors&#039; Show 2021 organised by Bangladesh Matchbox Collectors&#039; Club (BMCC) to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh&#039;s independence
Bangladesh Collectors' Show 2021 organised by Bangladesh Matchbox Collectors' Club (BMCC) to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence

"Bangladesh Collectors' Show 2021" is one of the largest events in the history of Bangladesh starts tomorrow at bdcs21.blogspot.com which brings all kinds of collectors from Bangladesh under one umbrella who collect different types of things from stamps to matchboxes, coins, banknotes, antiques, and other collectibles as part of their hobby, states a press release. 

Organised by Bangladesh Matchbox Collectors' Club (BMCC) to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence, undoubtedly this is going to be registered as a phenomenal exhibition not only in the history of Bangladesh but also in the history of the world. 

Shakil Huq,the president of BMCC says, "We are really very excited about this historical exhibition. We believe this exhibition will promote the hobby of collecting different types of collectibles among the younger generation."

Philatelic Society of Bangladesh (PSB), Chittagong Collectors' Club (CCC), Khulna Collectors' Society (KCS) and Sylhet Collectors' Society (SCS) will work as associate organisers. The Business Standard will work as media partner. The fest will be aired till 30 October. 

 

Bangladesh Matchbox Collectors' Club (BMCC) / Bangladesh Collectors' Show 2021 / Collectors

