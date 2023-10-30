Bangladesh Coast Guard rescues three fishermen

The Bangladesh Coast Guard West Zone has rescued three fishermen alive from the area near Mandarbaria island adjacent to the Sundarbans while patrolling the area on Monday morning.

All the rescued fishermen are residents of the Koira area in Khulna.

On 28 October, while fishing in the Mandarbaria area near the Sundarbans, the engine of the fishermen's boat broke down and sank.

The fishermen took refuge in North Mandarbaria Island.

The rescued fishermen were given food and first aid by the Bangladesh Coast Guard. The process of handing over the rescued fishermen to their families is on the way.