Bangladesh Coast Guard provides free medical care, supplies in Shariatpur

Bangladesh Coast Guard on Thursday provided free medical care and distributed necessary medical supplies to 314 helpless, poor, distressed and children at Uttar Tarabunia union in Shariatpur's Bhedarganj.

Since its inception, Bangladesh Coast Guard has come forward to meet the various needs of the people of the coast and char area. Medical services are woefully inadequate compared to the needs of the unemployed and destitute people of the coast and char areas, reads a press release.