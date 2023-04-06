Bangladesh Coast Guard provides free medical care, supplies in Keraniganj

Bangladesh Coast Guard has always come forward to serve the underprivileged people and in continuation of this, Bangladesh Coast Guard's Dhaka Zone provided free medical services and necessary medical supplies to more than 400 helpless, poor, distressed and children at CCMC Mill Barrack premises in Kaotai area under Keraniganj police station of Dhaka on Thursday morning, said a press release.

Since its inception, Bangladesh Coast Guard has come forward to meet the various needs of the people of the coast and char area. Medical services are woefully inadequate compared to the needs of the unemployed and destitute people of the coast and char areas.

Senior Medical Officer Surgeon Lt Jasmin Akhter of Coast Guard Headquarters, Medical Officer Lt Tahmid and local public representatives were present in the programme of providing free medical services and necessary medical supplies.