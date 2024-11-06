Bangladesh Coast Guard has seized one kg of crystal meth at Shahpari in Teknaf

This information was provided by the Media Officer of the Coast Guard Headquarters, Lieutenant Commander Khandaker Munif Taqi.

He said that a suspicious wooden boat from Myanmar waters entered the Bangladesh waters at the mouth of the Naf River between Golarchar and Saint Martin islands of Shahpari Island during regular patrolling by BCG Outpost Shahpari under Bangladesh Coast Guard East Zone. When the boat was signalled to stop by the Coast Guard patrol team, the ship disobeyed the signal and got stuck in the shell while running away; two suspects swam ashore from the boat. Meanwhile, the Coast Guard patrol team managed to seize one kg of crystal meth (ice) worth Tk five crore wrapped in black polythene while searching the stranded boat.

He further said that the seized crystal meth (ice) and boat were handed over to Teknaf Model Police Station for further legal action.