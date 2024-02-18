Bangladesh Coast Guard Family Welfare Association (CGFWA) conducting public welfare activities

Bangladesh Coast Guard Family Welfare Association (CGFWA) has been conducting various public welfare and service activities since its inception in 2002.

As a part of this, like every year, on Sunday 18 February 2024, Bangladesh Coast Guard Eastern Zone BCG Base Chittagong CGFWA premises, Bangladesh Coast Guard Family Welfare Association President Sharmin Ershad as the chief guest distributed vans, sewing machines, and food among the poor, needy and helpless families.

Cart provided. He also awarded certificates to 08 participants after the nakshi kantha, alpana, and pottery training program organized by the Coast Guard to make poor and helpless women self-reliant.

The Chairman of the Coast Guard East Zone Family Welfare Association along with other members were present.

