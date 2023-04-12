Bangladesh Coast Guard distributes iftar among the underprivileged

12 April, 2023, 10:10 pm
Bangladesh Coast Guard distributes iftar among the underprivileged

12 April, 2023, 10:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Coast Guard distributed iftar among the underprivileged on Wednesday (12 April). 

Media officer of the Coast Guard Headquarters Lieutenant Commander Abdur Rahman said, considering the current global context, the prime minister has decided not to organise an Iftar party at the Ganabhaban this time as a part of moderation, cost reduction and austerity in the holy month of Ramadan.

She urged everyone to stand by the poor and distressed people. The Coast Guard has decided not to hold an iftar party this year in solidarity with the cost reduction and austerity policy of the prime minister.

On Wednesday (12 April), Iftar was distributed among a total of 1,000 poor and needy including people at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Academy grounds, Agargaon and various orphanages and floating people in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Bangladesh Coast Guard Dhaka Zone's Zonal Commander and Captain Capt SM Sumon Haider oversaw the distribution process.

 

