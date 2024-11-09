Bangladesh Coast Guard Conducts Free Medical Campaign at Saint Martin’s Island

On Saturday, November 9, 2024, the Bangladesh Coast Guard conducted a successful medical campaign on Saint Martin's Island through its ship Mansur Ali. The initiative, aimed at providing free healthcare services to the underprivileged communities in coastal and island areas, was carried out between 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM.

Lieutenant Commander Khondkar Munif Taki, Media Officer of the Coast Guard Headquarters, shared that since its establishment, the Bangladesh Coast Guard has been actively involved in supporting disadvantaged coastal and island populations. As part of their ongoing efforts, the Coast Guard has been conducting medical campaigns to offer free medical services and essential medicines to those in need.

During the campaign, over 200 individuals, including children, received medical assistance and essential medicines from the Coast Guard's team of doctors and medical assistants. Surgeon Lieutenant Commander Zakir Hossain, AMC, was also present to support the medical services.

This initiative underscores the Bangladesh Coast Guard's commitment to improving the health and well-being of the underprivileged communities in the nation's coastal and island regions.