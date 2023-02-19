Bangladesh CNG Association donates relief for earthquake victims in Turkey

Corporates

Press Release
19 February, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 09:06 pm

Related News

Bangladesh CNG Association donates relief for earthquake victims in Turkey

Press Release
19 February, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2023, 09:06 pm
Bangladesh CNG Association donates relief for earthquake victims in Turkey

Bangladesh CNG Filling Station & Conversion Workshop Owners Association has donated relief for victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey.

A delegation of Bangladesh CNG Association led by Farhan Nur, General Secretary of the association has handed over the relief worth Tk50.81 lakh to the representative of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), at its office in Dhaka on Sunday, reads a press release.

The relief goods include—3900 long jackets, 1000 sleeping bags, 33 large tents and 35 medium tents, 17 generators and 20 room heaters.

As part of the relief initiative, warm clothes and sleeping bags will be distributed among victims in the quake-hit areas of Turkey.

On 6 February 2023, an earthquake struck southern and central Turkey, and northern and western Syria which has killed around 44,000 lives as of 17 February, reports Al Jazeera news.

Rescue and recovery efforts in Turkey and Syria have been happening around the clock.

Bangladesh CNG Association is a platform of the owners CNG filling station and conversion workshop who own around 500 stations across the country and sell about 5% of the country's total natural gas.

Turkey Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

13h | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

11h | Panorama
Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

1d | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

1h | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

3h | TBS Entertainment
Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

4h | TBS SPORTS
Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

Desperate searches as quake toll passes 46,000

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

5
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

6
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike