Bangladesh CNG Association donates relief for earthquake victims in Turkey

Bangladesh CNG Filling Station & Conversion Workshop Owners Association has donated relief for victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey.

A delegation of Bangladesh CNG Association led by Farhan Nur, General Secretary of the association has handed over the relief worth Tk50.81 lakh to the representative of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), at its office in Dhaka on Sunday, reads a press release.

The relief goods include—3900 long jackets, 1000 sleeping bags, 33 large tents and 35 medium tents, 17 generators and 20 room heaters.

As part of the relief initiative, warm clothes and sleeping bags will be distributed among victims in the quake-hit areas of Turkey.

On 6 February 2023, an earthquake struck southern and central Turkey, and northern and western Syria which has killed around 44,000 lives as of 17 February, reports Al Jazeera news.

Rescue and recovery efforts in Turkey and Syria have been happening around the clock.

Bangladesh CNG Association is a platform of the owners CNG filling station and conversion workshop who own around 500 stations across the country and sell about 5% of the country's total natural gas.