Bangladesh can be LDC graduate ahead of schedule: Qazi Kholiquzzaman

Bangladesh can be an LDC graduate ahead of schedule because of the country's current economic growth, said Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, chairman of Dhaka School of Economics.

"Covid-19 has added some new dimensions to international trade," said Dr Kholiquzzaman Ahmad at a conference organised on Saturday (15 January) by the entrepreneurial economist's club of Dhaka School of Economics (DScE).

The third international conference on "Entrepreneurship Development and International Economics under Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Aftermath of LDC graduation " was organised by DScE. A total of 32 papers were presented from Bangladesh and abroad at the conference.

Issues regarding the agricultural, industrial and service sectors were discussed in the papers highlighting the sustainability of the economy. Entrepreneurial ecosystems with traditional marketing systems to digital marketing systems through artificial intelligence were discussed.

Some speakers argued that sustainable entrepreneurship growth aid sustainable development which is necessarily inclusive and environment-friendly activities. Zero tolerance to corruption by the different public and private sectors is being required.

Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, chairman of Palli Karma Shahayak Foundation, chief guest of the conference, commented that trade in Bangladesh is more imports dominated compared to exports. He argued that the strategies should focus on needs assessment, capacity building, resource allocation, and prudent monetary and fiscal policies.

Professor Sheikh Ekramul Kabir, head of admin, academic affairs and development, DScE, spoke as special guest on the necessity and applicability of entrepreneurial education in Bangladesh.

Professor Muhammad Mahboob Ali, coordinator, Entrepreneurial Economics, DScE as a session chair of the inaugural session argued that sustainable development is going on and the present government did massive development work on the economy.

