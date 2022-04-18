Bangladesh Business & Disability Network gets 4 new board members, chairman

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 01:37 pm

From the left Sadaf Saaz Siddiqi, Faiaz Rahman, Rashed Ahmed Chowdhury, Anis A. Khan, Monsur A. Choudhuri, Ardashir Kabir, Rupali Chowdhury. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh Business & Disability Network announced the name of four new board members and the chairman of the trustee board on 17 April.

Bangladesh Employers Federation President Ardashir Kabir has been named as the chairman of the board, reads a press release.

The four new trustee board members are: Chairman of Banga Garments Ltd, ABC Building Products Ltd. and Director of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd Rashed Ahmed Chowdhury, Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited and Former President Foreign Investor of Chamber of Commerce (FICCI) Rupali Chowdhury, Chairman of M MIspahani Limited M Salman Ispahani, and Independent Director, Advisor, Teacher and Financial Consultant Anis A Khan

"We're excited to expand the trustee board with four illustrious personalities who will bring diverse expertise and insight to our work and will inspire us for further expansion", said Murteza Rafi Khan, CEO of Bangladesh Business & Disability Network.

He also added, "We have always worked persistently to ensure BBDN's board and leadership represents a variety of experts from the private sector, and the newest board members are no exception. We are looking forward to engaging and working together for years to come."

