Bangladesh Business and Disability Network hosts national job fair for persons with disabilities

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Today, the Bangladesh Business and Disability Network (BBDN) successfully hosted a groundbreaking National Job Fair for Persons with Disabilities, demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity and diversity in the workforce at the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB Centre) in Dhaka.  

This significant event was funded by The United Nations Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Multi-Partner Trust Fund (UNPRPD MPTF) and led by the International Labour Organization under the UNPRPD project. 

Under the theme "Leave No One Behind" the UN Habitat also partnered with BBDN for this initiative.

The event saw an overwhelming response, with over 30 distinguished employers from both local and multinational sectors, including RMG, IT, paint industries, NGOs, and inclusive organisations, coming forward to connect with the talent pool of participants.

A total of 1000 candidates with disabilities, boasting diverse educational and skills backgrounds, registered for the job fair. 

Of these, 930 candidates attended the fair. 40 candidates were selected through a pre-matching procedure and received their appointment letters during the fair. 

In addition to that, employers also conducted interviews, shortlisting candidates for their open positions, with final appointments to be confirmed post-fair through the diligent follow-up of the BBDN team. 

The fair aims to ensure 150 job placements within the industries who joined at the job fair.  

The closing event was graced by Dr Dipu Moni, MP, Minister of the Ministry of Social Welfare, as the Chief Guest. 

Other notable attendees included Salahuddin Kasem Khan, Chairman Advisory Council, BBDN; and Murteza Rafi Khan, CEO, BBDN.

The job fair served as a platform for jobseekers with disabilities to showcase their talents and for employers committed to inclusivity to engage with potential employees. 

It also fostered collaboration among organisations, leaders, experts, and policymakers who share the vision of realising an economy that is built for all.

The event concluded with the closing remarks by Mohua Paul, Chairperson of Access Bangladesh Foundation.

Bangladesh Business and Disability Network (BBDN)

