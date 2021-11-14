Bangladesh Building Systems signs agreement with UCB

Bangladesh Building Systems Ltd (BBS Ltd) has recently signed an agreement with United Commercial Bank PLC under which BBS employees will enjoy exclusive corporate executive package solutions.

The signing ceremony was held at BBS Ltd head office in Dhaka, said a BBS limited press release on Sunday.

Managing Director of BBS Ltd Engr Hasan Morshed Chowdhury and SVP, Head of National Sales & Merchant Acquiring Business of UCB Abul Kalam Azad signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations

Chairman of BBS Ltd Engr Abu Noman Howlader along with senior officials from both organisations were also present on the occasion.