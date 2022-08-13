Bangladesh Brand Forum organises 11th Communication Summit 2022

TBS Report
13 August, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 06:51 pm

Bangladesh Brand Forum organises 11th Communication Summit 2022

Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), in collaboration with the Cannes Lions and in association with The Daily Star, hosted the 11th edition of "Communication Summit" at Sheraton Hotel in Dhaka on Saturday (13 August).

This year the summit was themed "Creativity in Challenging Times", reads a press release on Saturday.

Global communication practices witnessed a massive setback during Covid. However, the pandemic has also taught us to initiate innovation and effective ways toward creative communication. It forced every organisation to realise how creativity in a broader and holistic sense can be a lifesaver. Amid this post-pandemic period, the summit highlighted and provided a platform to discuss the new dynamics of creativity and effective communications.

The summit brought together global & leading industry professionals, decision-makers, thought leaders and communication industry enthusiasts under one roof. They exchanged and shared their experiences on different aspects of communication. It also provided a multidisciplinary forum to present and discuss the most recent trends, strategies, challenges, and solutions in the field.

In his Opening Speech, Shariful Islam, Founder & Managing Director of Bangladesh Brand Forum, said, " Creativity during duress and challenge has opened up new possibilities, which will definitely change the mindset and outlook of different stakeholders to be more oriented and prepared for better outcomes and move ahead with sustaining ideas"

The day-long summit housed 4 Keynote Sessions, 5 Panel Discussions, 2 Case Studies, and 1 conversation. A key insight that came up several times in the summit was, in an every changing media, communication & digital landscape, in order to stay relevant we should continuously update ourselves both from academia and practical implications.

The keynote speakers for this year's summit were: Tay Guan Hin, Group Chairman, BBDO, Singapore; Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications, Ogilvy Group; Syed Gousul Alam Shaon, Managing Director & Country Head, Grey Group Bangladesh and Dave McCaughan, Thought Leader and Storyteller, BIBLIOSEXUAL; Co-founder, Marketing Futures.

Sumanto Chattopadhyay during his keynote speech mentioned, The more one goes beyond the narrow traditional definitions of advertising, finding ways of combining old media with new to interact with the consumer, the better one can build one's brand.
In another keynote session, Tay Guan Hin mentioned that with the future prospect and change, how can we collide, and drastic change is necessary.

The summit was followed by "The 11th Edition of COMMWARD, Excellence in Creative Communications". It celebrated the creative excellence of brand communications in the country.

