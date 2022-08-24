Bangladesh Bank signs refinancing agreement with Bangladesh Finance

Bangladesh Bank signed an agreement with Bangladesh Finance regarding refinancing scheme against term financing for Cottage, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSME). 

The signing of the agreement was held at head office of Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday (24 August), reads a press release.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Nasser, Executive Director Md Obaidul Hoque, Director of SME & SPD Department Md Jaker Hossain, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh Finance Md Kyser Hamid, head of SME and Sustainable Finance Mohammad Kohinoor Hossain and others were present at the event. 

As per the agreement, from now on CMSME entrepreneurs will get term investment at low interest under refinance scheme of Bangladesh Bank through Bangladesh Finance. 

Especially, entrepreneurs of cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises can take term investment facility with a maximum interest of 7%.
 

