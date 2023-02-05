Bangladesh Bank signs agreement with SIBL

The Bangladesh Bank and Social Islami Bank Limited signed a participation agreement recently to avail Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund (EFPF).

The central bank formed a Tk10,000 crore fund for exporters to continue developing and expanding export-oriented industries.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of Bangladesh Bank, formally handed over the agreement document to Zafar Alam, managing director & CEO of SIBL.

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor, was present as special guest.

Among others, senior officials from both organisations were also present on the occasion.