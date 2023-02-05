Bangladesh Bank signs agreement with SIBL

Corporates

Press Release
05 February, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 07:22 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Bank signs agreement with SIBL

Press Release
05 February, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 07:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Bank and Social Islami Bank Limited signed a participation agreement recently to avail Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund (EFPF).

The central bank formed a Tk10,000 crore fund for exporters to continue developing and expanding export-oriented industries.

Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of Bangladesh Bank, formally handed over the agreement document to Zafar Alam, managing director & CEO of SIBL.

Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor, was present as special guest.

Among others, senior officials from both organisations were also present on the occasion.

SIBL / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

9h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

11h | Panorama
Google must adjust to a world where content is increasingly generated by AI. Photo: Bloomberg

Google will join the AI wars, pitting LaMDA against ChatGPT

8h | Panorama
The megaproject Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has a debt of Tk90,474 crore. Photo: Courtesy

Projects funded with debt need to be selected prudently, and implemented timely

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

ICB to withdraw Padma Bank Investment as return

1h | TBS Insight
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding Update

1h | TBS Entertainment
US shoots down Chinese spy balloon

US shoots down Chinese spy balloon

31m | TBS World
Lack of coordination, policy biggest problems

Lack of coordination, policy biggest problems

5h | TBS Round Table

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain